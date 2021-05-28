Omnibus owners urge State to waive quarterly tax

Chennai :

In a representation to Chief Minster MK Stalin, A Anbalagan, president of the association, said the State has been under lockdown since March 2020. “Due to this, around 90 per cent of omnibuses could not operate for a year. Meanwhile, stringent lockdown announced on April 10 forced all buses off the roads,” he said. This has affected the lives of those who work in the sector.





He requested that the Chief Minister should waive off road taxes for the second quarter (April to June) and collect only 50 per cent tax for the third quarter (July to September).





“The government should safeguard more than two lakh people depending on omnibuses for their livelihood in the State,” he urged.