Contact details of mobile shops uploaded on Namma Chennai app

Chennai :

According to an official, the residents could get the zone-wise contact numbers of the vendors on the app. “Residents can contact the vendors for information on when they will visit their locality or street,” the official added.





On Wednesday, the Chennai Corporation released the contact and vehicle details of the wholesale traders and retail vendors in its official website.





Namma Chennai App, which is developed under the Smart City Mission, enables the residents to register civic complaints, pay taxes and get COVID-19 related information.





The civic body, along with the agriculture department, cooperative department, Horticulture department, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and traders’ association has given permission to more than 2,000 small motor vehicles and 5,000 tricycles and pushcarts.





The residents could contact 9499932899 or 044 45680200 to report issues and grievances pertaining to the mobile shops.





On average, around 1,500 tonnes of vegetables and 600 tonnes of fruits are being sold in the city per day. Warnings have been issued to the vendors against exorbitant prices.