City’s test positive rate falls to lowest in almost 50 days

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, the TPR on May 26 was 12.1 per cent – in other words, only 3,561 out of 29,460 samples were tested COVID positive. This has fallen further to 2,779 cases on Thursday.





After recording 13.9 per cent and 13.4 per cent TPR on April 10 and April 11 respectively, it began a steady rise to reach 23.8 per cent on April 20. Then it remained stagnant till May 9, but shot up to 26.6 per cent on May 10 – the highest since April 1.





The fall in TPR and daily new cases in the last few days has brought down the number of active cases in Chennai. The city had 49,236 active cases on May 22, the highest since the outbreak, which has come down to 43,624 active cases on Thursday.





In an open letter thanking the doctors working for the civic body, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said: “We are seeing a dip in the daily cases reported as on date. We believe that if our efforts continue the same way for a couple more weeks, we will be able to manage the second wave of the pandemic effectively.”





Meanwhile, during an event held at the Ripon Building on Thursday, DMK MLAs and Central Chennai MP Dayanithi Maran handed over 80 oxygen concentrators to the civic body.





The ruling party has promised 500 oxygen concentrators, with each of the 22 MLAs within city limits contributing 20 concentrators. Chief Minister MK Stalin has already handed over 20 concentrators.