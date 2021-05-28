Cop’s wife admits to staging robbery by COVID testing staff

Chennai :

On Monday, Chandralekha, 24, wife of Dharmaraj, 27, a policeman attached to Tamil Nadu special police battalion stationed in Avadi, had claimed that two men ‘dressed like corona testing staff with mask, coat and face shield’, in the guise of conducting a swab test for corona had drugged her and escaped with gold and cash kept at home.





The police team during the probe found that the homemaker had staged the story of robbery to cover up the fact that she had loaned the valuables to a relative and she could not get them back on time.





After the investigators failed to get any clue from CCTV footage they became a bit curious and decided to verify the veracity of her claims. As she was in the hospital, police could not question the pregnant woman in the initial stage. Later, when pressed for answers, she confessed that she had cooked up the story about corona checking staff robbing her. Police let her go after a strong warning.