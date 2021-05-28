Drunk bizman in Benz gives cops jitters

Chennai :

The incident happened on Wednesday late evening on Sardar Patel Road-CPT junction where the cops were engaged in a vehicle check.





A Benz car heading towards them, ignoring the police signal to stop for checking indulged in rash driving and tried to speed away, in the process hitting the barricades. Even after cops stopping him after a brief chase, he refused to get down or switch off the car. However, after cops forced him to behave it emerged that he was drunk. Police identified him as Haresh T Jethwani, a resident of Thoraipakkam, who heads a private company.





Police later send him to Royapettah Government Hospital for a medical checkup in an ambulance and booked him under the motor vehicle Act and also under two sections (279, 337) of the IPC.