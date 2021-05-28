Cops hold inquiry with coach accused of sexual harassment

Chennai :

The testimony details of the victims from social media has been shared with the city police officers investigating the case and cops are in touch with victims to obtain written complaint from them.





“Many victims are not in Chennai now. Once we get complaints from them we will summon the coach for detailed inquiry,” a senior police officer said on Thursday night.





Meanwhile, Virugambakkam MLA Prabhakar Raja said he was not aware of the issue till Wednesday and came to known about the incident only after seeing the newspaper report. Assuring that he would be a caretaker for one of the affected who belongs to his constituency, he said: “I would provide legal support and guidance for the affected victim and ensure that the justice is rendered.”





“I met the MLA on Thursday and briefed him about the incident along with a complaint copy. The legislator has assured necessary guidance and legal support if required,” said one of the victim’s parents adding so far more than 10 athletes who were exploited by the coach had contacted him.