COVID cases in jails not scary, HC told

Chennai :

Recording the submission of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNLSA) that the number of positive cases among the inmates is not alarming, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu Government to upload the decisions taken by the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on the temporary release of inmates in correctional homes and allow advocates to speak to the inmates via video conferencing.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, on acknowledging the submission by Senior Counsel R Vaigai, said: “The relevant departments should publish the decisions by the high-power committees, setting down parameters for grant of parole or leave of inmates at correctional homes.”





Also, seeking to expedite the process of temporary release of the inmates to bring down crowding in correctional homes, the bench recorded TNSLA’s submission that there are seven women with kids in correctional homes in the State, of which four are convicts.





“Steps have been taken for such persons and the accompanying children to be given leave as special cases. The same parameters as followed during the initial lockdown have been followed,” the bench recorded. On accounting for a submission by Advocate Alagumani from Madurai seeking to facilitate interaction of lawyers with inmates, the CJ said: “Since there are video conferencing/video call facilities, the authorities should permit interaction upon setting down certain parameters.” “Since the surge has subsided in most places, immediate contact may be permitted as sought, on a rational and reasonable basis,” the CJ held posting the plea for further hearing to June 3.



