Madras Players’ Trinity to be screened globally

Chennai :

Last year, The Madras Players, India’s oldest English theatre group, were supposed to tour the world with their popular play titled Trinity. But due to the pandemic, they had to cancel the shows.





The organisations that the team was in touch with requested to have an online production of the same play. Trinity is finally going global and is all set for public viewing on June 25, 26 and 27. “Trinity is one of our most ambitious ventures and we first staged the play in 2018. This is the first time in English theatre, a play with Carnatic music is sung and performed live on stage. Granddaughter of Kalki Krishnamurthi Seetha Ravi had written three short stories on the trinity of Carnatic music — Muthuswami Dikshitar, Shyama Sastri and Thyagaraja. Retired judge of the Madras High Court Prabha Sridevan had translated the stories. Veteran theatre actor PC Ramakrishna has dramatised and directed the play. He has added more colour to the characters and brought them alive,” says Gayathree Krishna, a committee member of The Madras Players.





Trinity is shot at Kalakshetra auditorium with four cameras so that it will be comfortable for the viewers to watch the play from the comfort of their homes. “Carnatic music in the play was recorded live and was later mixed in the studio. Initially, the plan was to have a 1.5-hour play, but many organisations wanted the play to be slightly longer. So, we have made it a two-hour play with more details. As we know, compositions of the Trinity of Carnatic music are innumerable and are still revered today. We have selected the best compositions. A normal person who is watching the play will be having various questions in mind — like how did the three musicians lived in those times, how they have composed the songs and so on. The director has beautifully presented the play,” she adds.













In the play, Shyama Sastri’s life is presented through the perspective of his wife played by Gayathri Venkataraghavan. Whereas, Muthuswami Dikshitar’s portion is presented as to how he translated his knowledge to his sishyas and so on. “Thyagaraja’s conversation with his daughter Seethamma is also presented beautifully in the play. Seethamma is going to get married soon and the conversation between the father-daughter duo on various topics is something the audience will enjoy. The three plays and the sub plays are unique,” sums up Gayathree.





In North America, the play will be virtually screened at Sifa (San Jose), Camaga (Atlanta), Sruti (Philadelphia), TNF (Austin), Dhvani (Columbus), Ohio, CAS (Houston), Ektaa (Los Angeles, slated for June), BSS/SICA (Montreal/Ottawa, slated for June), Navatman (New York, slated for August). In Australia, Trinity will be digitally screened at InConcert (Melbourne).