5 DSP ranked officers shunted out of DVAC

Chennai :

The five, including three in Chennai, were asked to hand over charge immediately and were put in compulsory wait at the State police headquarters. The order by DVAC director P Kandaswamy says Coimbatore unit DSP TH Gunesh will hand over charge to Tirupur DVAC DSP; M Kumaraguruparan, DSP, Special Investigation Cell, Chennai to SIC II; M Vetri Chezhian, DSP, SIC IV, Chennai to DSP unit 2 in Chennai; K Sankara Subramanian, DSP, Chennai unit 3 to DSP, Chennai unit 1, and T Ramachandiran, DSP, Dharmapuri to Krishnagiri unit DSP. On May 14, the government brought in IG Vidya Jayanth Kulkarni as joint director, DVAC while IG K Bhavaneeswari, additional commissioner, Traffic, Chennai, was posted as IG, special investigation cell, DVAC.