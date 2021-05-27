Fearing infection risk, woman kills self

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased was identified as Divyabarathi of Kamarajar Nagar in Peerkankarai. Her husband Ramachandran (32) is a software engineer and the couple has a 4-year-old son. As the number of cases in Tambaram, Perungalathur and Peerkankaranai increased in the recent days, Divyabarathi had requested her husband not to go for work till normalcy returns. However, Ramachandran said that he was safe as he had his car to travel to the office every day. On Wednesday morning, Divyabarathi told Ramachandran that visiting his office daily would put their son’s life at risk as the second wave has been infecting kids. Police said that soon after her husband left for work, she resorted to the extreme step. When the residents found Divyabarathi dead and informed the Peerkankaranai police. Officials retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination at the Chromepet GH. Further invesitgation is on.