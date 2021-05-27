Major relief for Chennai as active cases go down

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, the city had 47,553 active cases on Tuesday, 598 less than that of Monday. The city had 49,055 and 49,236 active cases respectively on Sunday and Saturday.





A Corporation official attributed the fall to the declining number of daily new cases and the increased number of recoveries. On May 20 (Friday), 6,073 new cases were reported. This went down to only 3,561 cases were reported on Wednesday.





In the last three days when the city witnessed the fall in active cases, it added 14,195 new cases while 14,455 persons were discharged after treatment.





“While the lockdown restrictions helped in containing the spread, measures taken by the Corporation, including triaging at home, stricter home quarantine norms and others, also contributed to the fall. In the last few days, Rs 20,000 has been collected as penalty from 10 COVID infected persons for violating home quarantine,” the official said.





Among the zones, Anna Nagar had 4,955 active cases on Tuesday evening, which is the highest within the city Corporation. On May 21, the zone had 5,047 cases. Ambattur, Kodambakkam and Adyar too have more than 4,000 active cases with 4,759, 4,420 and 4,491 respectively.





28 disabled persons receive vaccines at home:





Meanwhile, the Corporation vaccinated 118 persons with disabilities, of whom 28 received the jabs at their homes.“As many as 169 persons with disabilities registered for vaccine and 90 of them received shots at a special camp. Vaccines are being administered at the houses of some persons who cannot visit the camp,” said a statement from the Corporation.