One dies drinking thinner for liquor, 2 critical

Chennai :

A 40-year-old man died and two others hospitalised in critical condition as they consumed thinner, mixing it with lemon juice, as an alternate of alcohol near Oragadam on Wednesday. Shankar (40) a painter and his friends Siva Shankar (60), Krishnan (50) and Suresh of Kunavakkam village were addicted to alcohol and took thinner, mixing it with juice.





Police said the group had consumed the same the past two days and on Wednesday morning again consumed it, this time mixing more amount of thinner. After reaching home, the four suffered severe stomach pain and started to vomit. The family members rushed them to the hospital but Shankar was declared brought dead. Siva Shankar and Krishnan were admitted to Sriperumbudur and Chengalpattu GH. Police said Suresh was reported missing.





Meanwhile, Adyar police arrested three men for brewing Sunda Kanji and destroyed 25 pots of liquor in Besant Nagar. Based on a tip-off, police raided a house at Odaikuppam area and seized fermented rice water kept in pots. Investigation revealed that Ajit (27), Selvam (40) and Mahendran (49) were brewing the liquor to meet the demand. The trio was remanded in judicial custody.



