Fundraising campaign to help disadvantaged artists

Chennai :

As artists, producers and most importantly individuals with a keen understanding of the folk artist community, they want to provide folk artists with immediate and urgent relief. Gana Muthu, a marginalised folk artist, tells DT Next, “Artists are depressed due to lack of work, including me. This fundraiser is one positive thing which I am doing and I would like to give the artists the strength to overcome during such a terrible time.”





This fundraiser on Milaap also provides artists with holistic support structures that attend to their overall well-being. The team has put together a care relief package for the artists. “We are trying to support as many people as we can during these tough times. We are also able to understand the pulse of the problem from the grassroots level,” says Tenma.