He gives modern posters a retro look

The initial plan was to start a movie-related page on social media. But there are already many pages doing the same content and he dropped the plan. That’s when the idea of retro posters popped up. Along with his friends, Bharanidharan started a project called Pada Cassette. “We started the initiative by reimagining old movie posters and doing artistic crossovers. Now, we are also making retro posters of new films as well. We have recreated posters for Kannathil Muthamittal, Ravanan, and so on. Old movie posters have a different charm — designing and presenting the posters in those days were different. We are recreating those posters in our style,” says Bharanidharan.









VHS spine labels of Vetrimaaran’s films; retro poster of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru





After sharing the retro posters on Pada Cassette’s social media pages, he received tremendous responses from movie buffs. “Many appreciated our effort of making retro posters for films. We search for classics and finalise a retro design. Also, these retro posters give an idea to the new generation on how the posters were made in the past. Recently, we have started a new series on VHS spine labels. These labels used in VCR videotapes will have a few credit details about the film. We have selected a few films of prominent directors and songs of music directors and created VHS spine labels in a retro format. This is a fun and at the same time, an interesting exercise,” the youngster concludes.