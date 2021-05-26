Pvt clinics/hosps warned of action if they fail to share patients details with Corpn

Chennai :

In an order dated Monday, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi pointed out that the State government order dated March 15, 2020, mandates every hospital in the city to inform all suspected cases of COVID to the city health officer.





“Whereas it has come to the notice of the Greater Chennai Corporation that certain private clinics/hospitals and general practitioners are treating persons with COVID-19 like symptoms and not notifying the same to the Corporation,” Bedi said in the order.





The order instructed the hospitals to provide names of the patients, addresses, phone numbers and type of symptoms they have. The hospitals have been asked to send the details on a daily basis to gccpvthospitalreports@chennaicorporation.gov.in.





Also, 15 nodal officers, in the rank of the junior entomologist, have been appointed for each of the 15 zones to coordinate with the private hospitals, clinics and general practitioners.





In the order, Bedi warned the hospitals and clinics of punishment under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 if they fail to comply.





During a meeting at the secretariat, on Tuesday, the district authorities have also been asked to follow a similar approach to collect details of patients with COVID-19 like symptoms.





To encourage the NGOs and volunteers, who are assisting the civic body, Bedi distributed ‘GCC COVID Brigade’ badges. “By wearing the badges, the volunteers can work in the field without any hindrance,” a civic body statement said.