Police team at Corporation control room to ensure free movement of mobile shops

A woman collecting vegetables from the waste dumped at market; residents buying vegetables from Corp

Chennai :

“If the police stop tricycles or pushcarts that are selling vegetables and fruits, they can contact the Corporation control room on 044 45680200 and 9499932899,” Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Corporation Commissioner, said.





Apart from the traders, citizens also can call the numbers to report exorbitant rates or failing to follow COVID protocols.





Meanwhile, the civic body has allowed around 1,400 mobile shops in the city on Tuesday to sell vegetables. As per the present arrangements, mobile shops will distribute vegetables and fruits on tricycles and pushcarts in their allocated zones.





“We are expecting to increase the number of vehicles (mobile shops) to 2,000 per day. Zonal officers have been instructed to give passes to wholesale and retail traders if they come forward,” Bedi said.





As several residents tend to miss the tricycles and pushcarts visiting their streets, the civic body has requested the traders to have public addressing systems.





“Our assistant revenue officers are monitoring the traders. If they are found to be selling the vegetables at exorbitant prices, their passes will be revoked,” Bedi said.





According to Corporation data, the agriculture department operates 16 vehicles that distribute vegetables and fruits to tricycles and pushcarts. The Department of Horticulture has 74 vehicles and the Corporation, in coordination with traders’ association, has 1,311 vehicles.





The highest number of vehicles are allowed in Kodambakkam and Ambattur zones with 199 and 153 respectively. Manali and Alandur have less than 50 vehicles.





Meanwhile, State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister PK Sekar Babu inspected a special vaccination camp for traders in KK Nagar on Tuesday.