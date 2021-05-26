Essential workers in 18-45 age group to be vaccinated on priority’

Chennai :

“Due to limited stock, the government has decided to vaccinate on a priority basis. Those aged between 18 and 45 will be vaccinated if they are milk and newspaper delivery persons, media persons, government employees, drivers, teachers, construction workers, medical shop workers, food delivery persons,” Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.





He added that the associations can register by sending WhatsApp message to 94983 46494 for organising bulk vaccination camps. A Chennai Corporation statement said that associations and organisations can meet their respective Zonal Officers or Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) along with details to arrange vaccination camps. “The Corporation will provide passes for those who have registered for vaccination. The passes can be used to visit the camps from their houses. Those who are getting inoculated should carry the passes and ID cards apart from wearing uniforms,” the statement added.





Bedi clarified that the priority-based vaccination is only for the 18 to 45 age category and not for those above 45 years.





Persons with disabilities can contact 1800 4250111 or 9700 79999 to get inoculated at their houses. Those with hearing and speaking impairments can make video calls to the latter number.





A statement from the civic body added that residents may contact 1913 or 044 25384520 to get details of the number of beds available or vacancy at burial grounds.