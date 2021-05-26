90-yr-old British citizen dies of COVID in Chengalpattu

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Leone d’Cruz of West Bengal, who had gone to England many years ago. He was settled there with his family after applying for British citizenship. Six years ago, he came to India and was staying in his hometown, Kolkata. In October 2020 he visited Mahabalipuram for selling a piece of land he owned near Kalpakkam. Leone d’Cruz had arranged few brokers for selling the land and was staying in a resort in Mahabalipuram.





A few days ago, he developed difficulty in breathing and was taken to Chengalpattu GH for treatment. When the healthcare personnel there tested his swab sample, it returned positive. He was then shifted to a special ward for COVID patients. However, Leone d’Cruz died without responding to treatment on Friday night, officials said. The Municipal officials at Chengalpattu informed the Collector. With the help of the embassy officials, his family in London was informed.