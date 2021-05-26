Accused teacher remanded till June 8

Chennai :

A day after the arrest of G Rajagopalan (59), a teacher of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) School, Chennai, for allegedly sexually harassing students, the city police on Tuesday morning remanded him in judicial custody after booking him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the Information Technology Act, and two IPC sections. A Mahila court remanded him in judicial custody till June 8.





A police press release said that the accused, a commerce teacher at PSBB, KK Nagar, was arrested by the Ashok Nagar all-women police on Monday night based on complaints. During a search at his house, officials seized a laptop and mobile phone. The police are expected to file a petition for his custodial interrogation.





Complaints lodged by parents of several students alleged that Rajagopalan sent inappropriate messages to girl students through WhatsApp. Social media was flooded with the details of harassments, and police sources added that they also received calls from several alumni of the school regarding his undesirable activities. On Tuesday, school principal Geetha Govindarajan, and dean, director and correspondent of PSBB Group of Schools, Sheela Rajendra, appeared before a team of investigators at the Ashok Nagar all-women police station. “We wanted to know why they did not take any action against Rajagopalan despite receiving many complaints,” a senior officer said, adding that strong a message has been conveyed to the management that harassment complaints cannot be taken lightly.



