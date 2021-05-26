2 men pose as COVID testing staff, drug cop’s wife, flee with cash and gold

Chennai :

The duo was dressed like corona testing staff with mask, coat and face shield - which convinced the victim, police said. The ‘visitors’ said preference was being given for pregnant women and she was given priority for being six months pregnant. The victim was identified as a Chandralekha, 24, wife of Dharmaraj, 27, a policeman attached to Tamil Nadu special police battalion stationed in Avadi. She, along with her fur-year-old son, was present at the apartment when the incident occured. The two approached the quarter when Dharmaraj wasn’t there. Chandralekha received the two around 3.30 pm. After getting her consent, they inserted a swab in her nose after which she because unconscious. It took more than 10 minutes for her to regain consciousness. When she opened her eyes, the two workers had fled with the valuables. At least 10 sovereigns of gold and Rs 40,000 cash were found missing.





Tirumullaivoyil police has registered a case and probe is on.