Gr. Chennai warns people of middlemen at crematoriums

Chennai :

Even as people are dying in large numbers during the second wave of Covid-19 and several families losing their bread winners, there is no respite from the greed of people who are out to make a quick buck in times of adversity.





Touts and middlemen posing as close relatives of people who die due to Covid-19 are booking slots for funerals in crematoriums and later selling them to the families whose near and dear ones have passed away due to Covid-19.





A senior officer with Greater Chennai Corporation told IANS: "The middlemen are booking slots posing as close relatives of the dead person and are simply selling these slots later at a price ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.





"The Greater Chennai Corporation is not charging a single rupee for funerals of people who die due to Covid-19."





The civic body has now started spreading word among the people through its social media handles and through local newspapers that there is no charge at the crematoriums for those who die due to Covid-19, as well as there are no transportation charges for these hapless people.





The corporation has asked for the names of close relatives and the date of passing away of the person due to Covid-19 for booking a slot in the crematorium. An officer said that touts also call up at the crematorium and when questions are posed regarding the details of the dead person, they hang up.





The GCC is now getting testimonials from family members of the deceased; the cremation use is for free and more transparency is being brought in.