PSBB case: Students must be motivated to report sexual harassment issues, say experts

Chennai :

S Arumainathan, president of Tamil Nadu Parents-Teachers Association (TNPTA), pointed out that it took time for the issue to come to light as students were scared to complain to their parents or the school management. “Students should be motivated and taught to escalate sexual harassment issues and also any grievances that affect them. The motivation should come from the parents,” he said.









He also claimed that parents were scared to report issues fearing that their children would be targeted by the teachers. Echoing similar views, L Kanchana, a city-based counsellor for students and parents, said almost all employed parents were busy. “Constant communication with children is important. Parents should also keep in touch with the teachers,” she said.





KR Nandhakumar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and CBSE schools Association, said PSBB should come out transparently about the investigation. “As students’ safety is involved, online classes should be recorded to check for irregularities. The government should insist upon this matter,” he said.









The Chennai police too have requested students with similar experiences to come forward and file complaints, promising that their anonymity would be protected.





Meanwhile, several politicians, including DMK MP Kanimozhi, Thamizhachi Thangapandian and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded stringent action against him and a detailed probe into the allegations.

Later on Monday, the PSBB management suspended the teacher immediately. “Pending further inquiry into your conduct without prejudice, you are under suspension with immediate effect,” Geetha Govindarajan, principal of the school, stated in a letter addressed to him, circulated to media houses.







