PSBB case: Police expected to file plea to interrogate Rajagopalan in custody

Chennai :

After the arrest of G Rajagopalan, a Commerce Teacher in Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School, KK Nagar, on Monday night, the Ashok Nagar all women police is expected to also file a petition for his custodial interrogation.





During a house search, Rajagopalan's laptop and mobile phone were seized by the police and he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.









Some of the allegations made against the teacher, who takes classes for commerce stream, include touching students inappropriately during physical sessions, making ‘nasty’ comments on girl students’ attire besides body-shaming some students regularly. Students claimed that they have repeatedly complained to the school management and no action was taken.









But, the school management, on Monday first announced that they were not informed of the teacher's conduct. Later in the day, however, as more students and alumni joined in complaining against sexual harrasment by Rajagopalan and shared similar experiences, the school suspended him, pending further enquiry.















