Car speeds away to avoid checking, leaves cop critical

Chennai :

The injured constable was identified as Imtiaz, 40, attached to Mangadu police station.





Imtiaz along with constable Sudarshan and home guard personnel Sathish were engaged in patrolling near DLF.





On Sunday at 2 am, they were near Kumudham Nagar, Mugalivakkam when Imtiaz noticed the parked car.





As the police team approached the parked vehicle and knocked on the window, the driver started the car and sped away. In the process, the vehicle hit Imtiaz who fell with his head hitting a stone.





The other police personnel rushed bleeding Imtiaz to a private hospital in Porur. Because of head injuries, his condition is said to be serious.





Based on a complaint from home guard personnel, Sathish, police have booked a case and are looking for the car with the help of CCTV footage from the area.