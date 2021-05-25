HC suggests bail or parole for women inmates with children

Chennai :

Considering the submissions made by senior counsel R Vaigai in this regard, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said it wholeheartedly endorsed the suggestion.





“It is imperative that such category of inmates at correctional homes be also picked out for special treatment and allowed to return home or be granted parole or interim bail or the like to ensure both the mother and the child remain protected,” the bench said.





“The other categories of persons, who had been required to be considered to be released temporarily last year, should also be considered by the relevant high-powered committees under the aegis of the Legal Services Authority,” the bench held pointing out that this required immediate action and the tenure of release, subject to the opinion of the committee and as may be directed by the relevant courts, should at least be till July 15.





As sought by the petitioner, the court also directed forwarding its orders dated March 11 and March 26, 2019 pertaining to the improvement of conditions of hygiene and appointment of medical practitioners at correctional homes, to TN State Legal Services Authority and Puducherry Legal Services Authority, for the high-powered committees to take immediate action on the basis thereof. The plea has been posted for further hearing to May 27.