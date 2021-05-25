Corpn warns mobile shops against exorbitant rates

Chennai :

“We have instructed wholesale traders not to sell vegetables at higher prices. We will not give passes to those who do this,” said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.





Residents can contact the civic body through 044 45680200 and 9499932899 if any vendor sells vegetables at higher prices or if the mobile shops fail to visit their streets. “We will increase the number of mobile shops based on the demand,” Bedi said.





Bedi inspected the arrangements at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market and flagged off the mobile shops on Monday morning. While discussing the arrangements with traders, Bedi implored them to get vaccinated, wear masks and use hand sanitisers. “We will conduct early morning vaccination camps at the Koyambedu market for one week,” he said.





As per the arrangement, around 2,000 vehicles of wholesale traders would carry vegetables and fruits to different zones and distribute them to retail vendors, who would sell vegetables on streets using tricycles. Around 5,000 tricycles are permitted in the city. The vendors are instructed not to sell items to those who fail to wear masks.





Meanwhile, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has released numbers which the public can contact to buy vegetables and fruits in bulk. “Organisations and commercial establishments can contact 044 24797715 or 7200158897 to buy more than 100 kilograms of veg and fruits,” said the planning authority, which manages the Koyambedu market.