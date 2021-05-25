As cops seize vehicles, bikers hold flash protest

Police checking the purpose of travel with bikers on Monday

Chennai :

According to police sources, the crackdown has yielded result with the number of violations coming down drastically.





“Some youths are still roaming the streets on their bikes without any valid reason. They were stopped and their vehicles were seized,” said a police officer.





Sunday night also witnessed a flash protest by a group of bike riders in front of Tiruvottiyur police station demanding the release of their bikes seized by the police. “Over 100 persons gathered and demanded that police return their seized bikes on Sunday,” said a police source adding there were similar incidents on Saturday night also with bikers and autorickshaw drivers gathering to demanded their vehicles back.





Across the city, the police seized a total of 161 two-wheelers, 15 auto-rickshaws and seven load vehicles for allegedly violating the lockdown protocol on Sunday.