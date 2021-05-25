Despite lockdown, residents still make last minute dash for veggies, groceries

Chennai :

After a huge weekend crowd, people still could be seen on the streets without any fear of virus transmission despite the intense lockdown.





“We didn’t buy any vegetables on Sunday as we didn’t have that much money to purchase for one full week. We were hoping that mobile shops will visit our street daily. Unfortunately, not even one cart visited our area till noon. If it fails to turn up in the coming days, we have no clue how we are going to survive without vegetables,” said Harini Kamal, a resident of Madhavaram.





“It looks like a normal day, with people roaming, sitting in groups and chatting on the roadside. Not even one shop is opened, but they are coming out without any fear. Many youngsters are wandering on their two-wheelers. All this despite police warning of stringent action if one steps out without any specific serious issue,” said Ganesh Baba, a resident of Ambattur.





Volunteers helping out COVID patients in home quarantine, however, are allowed to go about with their service with an e-pass during the complete lockdown. “Police are cooperative since we are involved in helping COVID patients in home isolation. They didn’t question us knowing that we are distributing essential things and food for COVID patients. With grocery stores closed, we are unable to provide essential things for COVID affected in home isolation. However, people are still wandering without any valid reason in the city, especially youngsters, though police officers are taking action against them for violating COVID rules,” said R Dhanasekaran, an independent volunteer.





More than 2,000 mobile vehicles from traders’ associations, 600 from the Horticulture department, and 35 from cooperative societies involved in the sale of vegetables and fruits were pressed into service in Chennai. But, residents complain that the mobile shops are not visiting some of the areas in the city.





A Chennai Corporation official said since people were crowding to buy vegetables on weekends, the traders’ association decided to run a limited number of mobile carts. Also because there won’t be any sale and any income for vendors on the lockdown days. However, we are planning to increase the mobile shops from Tuesday.



