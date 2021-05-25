Despite lockdown, residents still make last minute dash for veggies, groceries

Despite the State government and district authorities urging the public to stay indoors and break the chain during the complete lockdown from Monday, city roads saw people roaming around in violation of COVID-19 social distancing norms.
After a huge weekend crowd, people still could be seen on the streets without any fear of virus transmission despite the intense lockdown.
“We didn’t buy any vegetables on Sunday as we didn’t have that much money to purchase for one full week. We were hoping that mobile shops will visit our street daily. Unfortunately, not even one cart visited our area till noon. If it fails to turn up in the coming days, we have no clue how we are going to survive without vegetables,” said Harini Kamal, a resident of Madhavaram.
“It looks like a normal day, with people roaming, sitting in groups and chatting on the roadside. Not even one shop is opened, but they are coming out without any fear. Many youngsters are wandering on their two-wheelers. All this despite police warning of stringent action if one steps out without any specific serious issue,” said Ganesh Baba, a resident of Ambattur.
Volunteers helping out COVID patients in home quarantine, however, are allowed to go about with their service with an e-pass during the complete lockdown. “Police are cooperative since we are involved in helping COVID patients in home isolation. They didn’t question us knowing that we are distributing essential things and food for COVID patients. With grocery stores closed, we are unable to provide essential things for COVID affected in home isolation. However, people are still wandering without any valid reason in the city, especially youngsters, though police officers are taking action against them for violating COVID rules,” said R Dhanasekaran, an independent volunteer.
More than 2,000 mobile vehicles from traders’ associations, 600 from the Horticulture department, and 35 from cooperative societies involved in the sale of vegetables and fruits were pressed into service in Chennai. But, residents complain that the mobile shops are not visiting some of the areas in the city.
A Chennai Corporation official said since people were crowding to buy vegetables on weekends, the traders’ association decided to run a limited number of mobile carts. Also because there won’t be any sale and any income for vendors on the lockdown days. However, we are planning to increase the mobile shops from Tuesday.
Remain indoors to break chain, appeals CM
Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a fervent appeal to the people on Monday, asking them to comply with the government order and stay indoors during the intense lockdown period.
In a seven-minute video, Stalin said, “Lockdown without relaxation was announced because the number of COVID infected people in the State is alarming. The daily number of infections has crossed 35,000. Even states smaller than us had crossed 50,000 per day and they are gradually decreasing now. Tamil Nadu is heading towards that situation because of the movement of large numbers of people.
“Infections reduced a bit after we enforced lockdown with relaxations, but it did not come under control. Infections can be controlled only through lockdown without relaxations. Everyone should realise that lockdown has been enforced for our wellbeing and stay indoors. Don’t step out of the house for anything other than medical requirement. Abide by government order. The complete lockdown is a bitter pill people must swallow,” the CM said.
“COVID spread will definitely come under control if people fully comply with the intense lockdown and stay indoors. If we break the chain, we can completely eliminate the pandemic. Hence, I beg the people of the State to abide by government order and stay indoors,” the Chief Minister said.
