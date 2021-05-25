104 oxygen beds at govt hospital in Guindy inaugurated

Chennai :

Patients are being triaged and categorised at the screening centres and allotment of beds in hospitals is easier through the COVID care centres and screening centres.





The Health Minister inaugurated a facility with 104 oxygen beds at Government COVID Hospital in Guindy on Monday. The hospital already has a total of 650 beds, including 300 oxygen beds. Of the additional beds set up, 25 were earmarked for journalists who have been declared frontline workers by the State government.





Vaccination against the pandemic for those in the 18-44 age group would be started soon on priority basis. He said 77 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the State, and added that vaccines were being distributed to all districts as per requirement. As per the government announcement, 13 lakh vaccine doses have been procured at a cost of Rs 46 crore and are available for the 18-44 years category.





Of the 11 lakh vaccines received for them were being distributed to districts, details of which would be published on the government website, he added. “More vaccines are required to inoculate all the people in this age group. We will procure more doses to vaccinate all in a phased manner,” Subramanian said.