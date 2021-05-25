Corpn rescues homeless persons, sends them to night shelters

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, the rescue drive was started on Monday morning after reports of homeless persons remaining on the streets and struggling for essential needs.





“On Monday, seven homeless persons were rescued in and around Egmore. They were sent to night shelters managed by the Corporation,” the official said.





The official added that homeless persons, living with their families, are refusing to come to the night shelters. “On Monday too they refused to come to the shelters. After imploring them for several times, we took willing persons only,” he added.





The civic body maintains 55 night shelters across the city in which more than 1,700 homeless persons reside.





Meanwhile, the civic body has taken steps to vaccinate all the residents at the shelters despite several of them not possessing Aadhaar cards.





On Monday evening, Chepauk - Triplicane MLA Udhayanithi Stalin visited five night shelters located in the constituency for inspection. During the visits, he reviewed the quality of food being supplied to the residents and other facilities provided to them.





Meanwhile, the civic official said the rescue drive would be conducted continuously. “Some of the homeless persons had left to their native districts soon after the lockdown was announced. We will rescue the remaining persons. Meanwhile, we are coordinating with NGOs to provide homeless persons, who refused to come to shelters,” the official added.