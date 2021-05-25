What about those without State insurance cover, HC asks govt

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy raised the query after considering Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan’s affidavit that government officials and retired government servants were covered by the Group Health Insurance Scheme for most of the treatment expenses. The government also submitted that more than 1.58 crore families were covered under CMCHIS.





The Chief Justice pointed out that the thrust of the petition was about those persons who are not covered by the Group Health Insurance Scheme or the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and who may not obtain a bed at any government hospital despite best efforts.





“There are reports in the media about exorbitant charges collected by private hospitals. This aspect of the matter needs to be looked into by the State and some kind of cap be put based on the extent of services rendered so that an ordinary citizen unable to obtain a bed at any government medical facility is not financially ruined only in trying to save his life by obtaining admission at a private hospital,” said Chief Justice Banerjee.





“Though the petitioner is not represented, it is submitted on behalf of the State and the official respondents that measures have been taken to ensure that the poor and the underprivileged who may not obtain beds at government hospitals and are forced to obtain treatment at private facilities do not have to pay anything for the treatment of COVID-19,” the Chief Justice held.





The plea has been posted for further hearing to Monday when the government is expected to submit a report in such regard.