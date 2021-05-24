PSBB sexual harrasment case: Commerce teacher Rajagopalan arrested

Chennai :

The Chennai police on Monday night arrested a commerce teacher of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan in KK Nagar, after students and alumni accused him of sexual harrasment.





Rajagopalan had allegedly touched female students inappropriately in school while making derogatory comments about women and texted inappropriate messages to his students during virtual classes, often commenting on their bodies and clothes.









Students have also complained that Rajagopalan took online classes dressed in only a towel and often made stalked his students' WhatsApp profile photos and made inappropriate remarks.













While the school went on record on Monday to claim that the management did not know of the teacher's conduct, the school's students and alumni circulated a letter dated May 23, addressed to the principal, in which they have categorically stated the complainants of sexual harrasment against Rajagopalan and demand his immediate suspension pending investigation.





















































This also promoted other students to share screenshots of messages Rajagopalan sent to female students some of which show how he would comment on their photos.













Several politician, including DMK MP Kanimozhi, parents have joined hands with the students, demanding strict action against the culprit.