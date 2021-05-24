Flood gates open as students, alumni share unpleasant experiences with PSBB

Chennai :

Allegations against Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan have been increasing on social media as students and alumni took to sharing their unpleasant experiences after the school issued a statement promising action on a sexual harrasment complaint against a physics teacher.





Rajagopalan, has been accused of gross sexual misconduct ranging from unsuitable messages sent to female students, commenting on their bodies to touching them inappropriately.









While the school denied having any knowledge of the teacher's behaviour earlier, the alumni released a letter addressed to principal Sheela Rajendra, dated May 25, informing her of Rajagopalan's misconduct and demanding his immediate suspension, pending investigation.





The letter further stated: "Predators like Mr Rajagopalan should not exist in any educational institution and immediate action must be taken."





















































This has opened a floodgates for students, past and present, to air their grievances with the school on social media. While one user tweeted about "the silent oppression of non-Brahmin students", another posted a pro-Brahmin advertisement allegedly run by the school.

Cast!! Cast!! Cast!!

Only Brahmins can study in this school?!

What kind of karumam pidicha ideology is this?! #psbbschool#PSBBpic.twitter.com/SNPbsAFcWH — சினிமாக்காரன் (@ImpriyanSpb) May 24, 2021

Government @CMOTamilnadu should immediately conduct a probe. The allegations are very serious & the screenshots are alarming. Please do the needful. pic.twitter.com/VWvCsUb0zg — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) May 24, 2021

If it was from some other caste?? Haha 😂 then it would turned backnon students to see if some one could be targeted..

This has to be probed but all teachers from all sections have to be probed the same way — Mohan (@mohancs6) May 24, 2021

TW: sexual harassment

Attaching the screenshots of victims & that pervert! It's the commerce teacher & PT teacher. And so many more. #PSBB. Shame on you to have done that to your girls & boys. Extremely disgusted.

Mam @ThamizhachiTh Mam @KanimozhiDMK have a look at this!! pic.twitter.com/DuUoEiBJKV — Kanimozhi Manoharan (@Kaniiii___) May 23, 2021

2 years ago when an Alumini of PSBB exposed its casteist behaviour and how the management encouraged the BRAHMIN students to BULLY other caste students....#PSBBhttps://t.co/W7Aezi5AHi — அஜய் (@AjayJohnCyril) May 24, 2021

Lol. PSBB is a Brahmin school filled with powerful Brahmin students who bullied others who didn't belong. The worst I remember of the 2 years I was forced to study there is how a bunch of them created an Orkut page called 'Greeshmasucks' where they plotted how they would rape me https://t.co/lKZNWJI4OS — Greeshma Kuthar (@jeegujja) September 1, 2019

