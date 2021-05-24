Mon, May 24, 2021

Flood gates open as students, alumni share unpleasant experiences with PSBB

Published: May 24,202105:45 PM

Taking to Twitter, a user who claims to be a PSBB alumnus tweeted about the silent oppression of non-Brahmin students , while another posted a pro-Brahmin advertisement allegedly run by the school.

Chennai:
Allegations against Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan have been increasing on social media as students and alumni took to sharing their unpleasant experiences after the school issued a statement promising action on a sexual harrasment complaint against a physics teacher.

Rajagopalan, has been accused of gross sexual misconduct ranging from unsuitable messages sent to female students, commenting on their bodies to touching them inappropriately.


While the school denied having any knowledge of the teacher's behaviour earlier, the alumni released a letter addressed to principal Sheela Rajendra, dated May 25, informing her of Rajagopalan's misconduct and demanding his immediate suspension, pending investigation.

The letter further stated: "Predators like Mr Rajagopalan should not exist in any educational institution and immediate action must be taken."













This has opened a floodgates for students, past and present, to air their grievances with the school on social media. While one user tweeted about "the silent oppression of non-Brahmin students", another posted a pro-Brahmin advertisement allegedly run by the school.

