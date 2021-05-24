PSBB teacher commented on students' bodies, clothes, show WhatsApp messages

Chennai :

Following a statement from Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan — the school in which a commerce teacher has been accused of sexual harrasment — screenshots of conversations of the teacher Rajagopalan with the students have been circulating on social media.





The Chennai school on Monday stated that the management was not informed about the teacher's misconduct, but promised to look into the matter. The students band the alumni, however, disagree. Photos of a letter dated May 23 and addressed to the principal Sheela Rajendra has also surfaced in social media which categorically states the inappropriate behaviour of Rajagopalan while demanding strict action against him.









As #PSBB went viral, students took to social media to share their experiences with the teacher claiming that the he would take online classes dressed in nothing but a towel. Others have shared messages where Rajagopalan has commented on the students' bodies and clothes.









Several political leaders, including DMK MP Kanimozhi has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the culprit.