Chennai school promises action against teacher accused of sexual harassment

Chennai :

Following complaints of sexual harassment during online classes conducted by a private school in Chennai, the management of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan on Monday assured that action will be taken against the accused.





Following allegations of misconduct by a teacher of PSBB, KK Nagar, and widespread condemnation of the same by several leaders, the management of the school issued a statement assuring action will be taken. @KanimozhiDMK@Chinmayi#Chennai#PSBB#psbbschoolpic.twitter.com/ms4Fx582HP — DT Next (@dt_next) May 24, 2021





"We would like to assure you that our school has zero tolerance towards any behavior that adversely affects the physical, emotional, and psychological well-being of students", a clarification statement from the school principal Geetha Govindarajan said.





"Contrary to what is mentioned, these kinds of allegations have not been brought to the attention of the management in the past. However are taking Suo moto notice of the allegations and will take all necessary steps to address the situation in a free, fair, and transparent manner," the statement said.









Claiming that the welfare of the students has always been the top priority, the principal assured the students of a most appropriate course of action.













A few students had apparently lodged a written complaint with the management of the institution that a teacher had sexually harassed them during online classes.





Several political leaders including DMK MP Kanimozhi also condemned the incident and urged action against the culprit.