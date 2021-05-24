20K cops deployed in Chennai city to man lockdown

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Police have deployed 20,000 policemen to enforce a strict lockdown that came into effect early Monday and will continue till May 31.





The police have registered a total of 3,980 cases for violating lockdown norms and seized 3,446 vehicles till Saturday, according to a press release from the city police.





Greater Chennai Police commissioner Shankar Jiwal has made the restrictions strict by dividing the city into 348 sectors. E-registration was made mandatory to travel within the city and 320 checkpoints were set up to restrict travel.





Police have erected barricades even in interior stretches and all the flyovers are closed.





The police commissioner appealed to the public not to venture out and warned them they will be booked if found unnecessarily loitering around.





Police have also said that those motorists who are found violating the lockdown protocols regularly will be arrested and the vehicles will be confiscated and not let off immediately. However those travelling to buy medicines will be allowed through and delivery executives will also be given relaxations at specific times of the day.





On Sunday the police made announcements through the public address system warning the public of stringent action if found violating the police measures as cases touched.





Tamil Nadu reported 35,483 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and with 422 deaths its overall toouched 20,468 -- the fourth highest in the country.