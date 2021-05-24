Nellai cops reach out to diff-abled, provide essentials

Madurai :

The personnel distributed bagful of essential commodities, including rice and dhal to the needy. Ambasamudram Deputy Superintendent of Police L Francis inaugurated the distribution in the presence of Inspector of Police P Shanmugam on the premises of Vickramasingapuram station on Sunday.





The DSP sought cooperation from people and insisted on wearing face masks while moving out and maintaining physical distance and use hand sanitizers at regular intervals so as to break the COVID transmission chain. The state government is taking out various steps to contain the spread of coronavirus with the cooperation of people and lockdown is one such measure, the DSP said. The Inspector said initially, 50 differently abled persons were provided with the essential commodities from their own pockets for managing it for a period of fifteen days. Each of the bag contains sixteen items to cater to their basic needs.





Further, Shanmugam said ‘Kani tribes’ are the next focus of attention for the VK Puram police to help them out during COVID lockdown. Nearly, hundred tribal households are living in the area, he said.