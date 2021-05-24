Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

Unreasonable PIL can end up as a bitter pill





I wish to file a PIL. Is there any step-by-step guide to doing this? Can I do it without the help of a lawyer? Will I incur any expenses?





— Mukul Kishore via email





If you are not a busybody or a wayfarer and is one among the 1.3 billion people of this country, you are entitled to file a PIL in the High Court. However, the court will examine your locus standi and your track record before permitting you to file one such PIL. Without the help of a lawyer, filing a PIL will be difficult as you may not know the legal nuances and the current legal precedents. If the court is unhappy with your PIL, then it may impose a cost that may be dearer to you. Otherwise, the expenses are normal and one need to pay only a court fee of Rs 2,000 for a writ petition. Please see to it that your PIL does not end up as a bitter pill for you.



