Pvt labs asked to collect correct contact details

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation statement, a meeting with the representative of city private labs was held at the Ripon Building on Saturday evening.





“During the meeting, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi instructed the labs to collect patients addresses and phone numbers if their Aadhaar cards have addresses of other districts,” the release added. When asked, an official said the instruction has been given as private labs only collect Aadhaar cards. “This creates confusion and delay in tracing the infected persons.”





Instructions were given to upload the test results to the ICMR website immediately apart from sending the details to the civic body. “Field officials are facing several hardships owing to the delay in uploading the test results,” Bedi explained to the labs.





It may be noted that the civic body already banned the private labs from disclosing the RT-PCR test results directly to the residents. However, the labs are allowed to disclose the results if the patients are already undergoing treatment in hospitals.





“Action will be taken against labs violating standard operating protocols. Labs should make sure that the test results are released,” the release added.