4,370 mobile shops to sell vegetables, fruits: Agri Minister

Chennai :

The Horticulture Department would directly purchase the required fruits and vegetables from farmers, he said in a statement after discussing the situation with senior officials from the department on Sunday. Minister Panneerselvam added that the sale would be monitored by a team of officials comprising officials from Horticulture and Agriculture departments.





Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation said that the number of mobile shops functioning in the city would be increased as per need. Also, vegetables vendors who sell using tricycles and pushcarts can also operate by getting permission from the respective zonal officers. However, the sales would have to be carried out between 6 am and 12 noon.





Online firms like Big Basket, Sunny Bee, Reliance and Pazhamudir can deliver vegetables and groceries between 8 am and 6 am.





To resolve field level issues, a control room has been set up. A representative of the traders association has been included in it. Residents may contact 044 45680200 or 9499932899 to get prices and other details.