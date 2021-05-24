Dip in supply, week-long lockdown spike veggie price, crowd on street

Chennai :

According to AM Vikramaraja, president, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peramaippu, all shops were crowded till Sunday afternoon. He admitted that a few shops in charged double the rate for vegetables, and added that immediate action was taken against them.





Supermarkets and grocery stores in commercial areas also had long queues. “Only 10-15 customers were allowed inside the store. If they don’t follow distancing norm, we won’t allow them inside,” said Liaqath Ahamed, who runs a grocery store at Broadway.





Meanwhile, vegetable prices at Koyambedu wholesale market complex recorded a 40 per cent increase due to the fall in supply.





“As the government had announced complete lockdown on Sundays, we received only 200 trucks of vegetables, same as yesterday. So, due to the shortage of supply, the prices went up by up to 40 per cent,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





On Sunday, beans was sold for Rs 200 per kg, broad beans at Rs 130 per kg, carrot Rs 80 per kg, and onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and cabbage sold for Rs 40 per kg. “The prices won’t come down for the next few weeks,” added Sukumaran.





The prices were much higher at retail markets across the city, with some vegetables being sold for double or three times the usual rate, customers said.





Potato in the retail market at Pammal was sold at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg against its usual price of Rs 20 to Rs 25. In the big malls and air conditioned outlets, vegetables were sold at four times the price, with beans sold at Rs 290 per kg and carrot at Rs 190 per kg, up from the usual price of Rs 45.





“I cannot buy a week’s vegetables at this price, and naturally we will have to eat food without any vegetables,” said Mohammed Ashir, an auto rickshaw driver from Valsaravakkam.