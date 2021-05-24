Burglars strike at supermarket in Royapuram, decamp with Rs 7 lakh

Chennai :

The burglary happened at the shop located on North Mada Church Street in Royapuram well after the shop owner had locked the facility after 9 pm on Saturday. The burglary came to light on Sunday morning when the employees reached the place to open the shop.





Seeing the shutter lock broken they immediately informed the owner Abdul Rahim, a resident of Porur who came to the spot and found Rs 7 lakh missing.





Based on the info, the Royapuram police team rushed to spot and collected evidence. A fingerprint team was also pressed into service. The police team also browsed the CCTV footage looking for evidence.





Police sources indicated that the culprits involved must have been watching the operation of the shop on Saturday and after finding that the day’s business has resulted in a good collection might have decided to strike in the night.