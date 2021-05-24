Homemaker strangled to deathin Red Hills, lover on the run

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Mohana, 36, wife of Narayanan, a construction worker staying in Gandhi Nagar in Red Hills. The couple has two children.





It is alleged that Mohana had an illicit affair with one Das, who works as a security guard in the locality.





On Saturday evening, Das reportedly went to Mohana’s house and after a while allegedly fought over something. Later, neighbours saw Das walking out of the house in a hurry. Feeling something fishy, neighbours went checking only to find Mohana lying dead inside the house. According to Sholavaram police in Tiruvallur district, Mohana was visibly strangled to death by Das.





The motive behind the murder is not clear. As Das has gone missing, police are searching for him. Only after nabbing Das, the motive for the murder will be clear, police said.