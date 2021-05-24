‘Legal help for accused in custody imperative’

Chennai :

Reiterating that it was a settled proposition of law that an accused in custody has to be provided with legal assistance either through a counsel hired by the person or through the Legal Services Authority, the Madras High Court set aside the order of the Executive Magistrate cum Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC), Washermenpet, cancelling the bail bond of an accused without providing him with an opportunity to defend himself.





Justice P Velmurugan was passing orders on a criminal revision case moved by Mahesh challenging the order of the DC cancelling his bail bond and directing him to undergo imprisonment for the remaining period as per the bond.





He contended that the Tiruvottiyur police had nabbed him under suspicious circumstances during regular patrolling and booked him under CrPC sections. He was let off after executing a bail bond. But when he was held again under similar circumstances, the DC initiated action against him for allegedly violating the bail bond but without examining him or witnesses.





Pointing out that the petitioner was summoned before the DC through a prisoner’s transit warrant on March 22, while the order cancelling the bail bond was issued on March 24, Justice Velmurugan said this meant that the petitioner was not provided with an opportunity to engage a counsel.





“If the petitioner is not in a position to engage a counsel on his own, it is the bounden duty of the respondents/court to provide legal assistance through Legal Services Authority. In this case, the DC ought to have offered adequate time to engage a counsel to defend him or engage a counsel through Legal Services Authority,” Justice Velmurugan stressed.





Based on this, the court directed the DC to issue fresh summons to the witnesses and dispose of the case within two months.



