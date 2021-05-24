Court reserves order on Pondy’s nominated MLAs

Chennai :

Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy reserved orders without mentioning a date.





Appearing for the Union, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta disputed submissions that nominated MLAs could not have been nominated as they were not “persons of eminence”. Citing case laws, the Solicitor General argued that if the limitation in section 3 (3) of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, was not violated, there cannot be judicial review of the nomination.





“A person can be disqualified from being nominated as MLA only if he holds any office of profit associated with the Government of India or if he is disqualified under the RP Act,” the solicitor argued.





The PIL moved by GA Jagaannathan of Puducherry was based because the credentials of all three individuals nominated by the Centre were questionable and that the nominated MLAs should be men of eminence.





Before reserving the order, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy sought to know as to whether there were any legislative criteria about such nomination, while Justice Anita Sumanth wondered whether an alleged lack of common sense in nominating the MLAs would remain a ground for interference under Article 226.





“You should show that there is some violation of the revision of the Act,” Justice Anita Sumanth told the petitioner’s counsel during the hearing.