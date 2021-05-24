How miniature gardening is a great lockdown activity

Chennai :

The dancer took his love for plants and gardening seriously and created a beautiful garden at his house. Apart from flowering plants, he has a good collection of terrariums, kokedama and kusamono. After knowing about his skills in creating miniature gardens, a city-based club got in touch with Jeffery and collaborated for virtual and live DIY workshops. “Gardening is a huge stress-busting activity and it is also proof that you have hope for the future. We plant a seed and water it with the hope that it will become a tree tomorrow. This hope keeps us going through the pandemic. The last four workshops were on how to make terrariums, kokedama and a session on repotting. Kokedama is the Japanese art of growing plants – it is a ball of soil, covered with moss on which an ornamental plant grows. One of the virtual workshops was for special children – they enjoyed the process,” Jeffery Vardon tells DT Next.





The dancer will be hosting a virtual workshop on kusamono in the coming week. It is a potted collection of plants designed to be viewed either in accompaniment with bonsai or alone. “We send all the needed materials to the registered participants. As much as I enjoy doing my live dance classes, I also like virtual gardening workshops. Online sessions have a lot of advantages – there are fewer distractions and the entire family can participate. Learning about miniature gardens is a good lockdown activity; it will keep you engaged. This will instill an interest in gardening and slowly one can try vegetable gardening in their house,” the self-taught gardening enthusiast says.