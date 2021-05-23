Stalin inaugurates 130 oxygen bed facility in Chennai

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a 130 oxygen bed facility at Chennai's Saidapet.





Health Minister Ma Subramaniam was also present. The facility has been arranged as part of the CREDAI's CSR initiative and these beds will be managed by the staff of government hospitals in Chennai and other cities of Tamil Nadu.





CREDAI has also arranged 200 oxygen beds facility at the Madurai Government Hospital for treatment free of cost, and this was also inaugurated by Stalin.





The organisation has set up 100 more oxygen beds in the Omandurar government hospital and Anna Nagar government hospital in Chennai, and plans to set up 200 beds at Kilpauk, 300 beds at Chengalpattu, 250 beds at Tambaram, and 200 beds at Chrompet government hospitals.





Each oxygen bed costs Rs 20,000 and the CREDAI is planning to set up more beds across other parts of the state with the support of partner organisations, according to a press release from the organisation.