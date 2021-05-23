NGO gifts ‘oxygen on wheels’ to Stanley Medical College

Two buses with oxygen concentrators were provided by an NGO to Stanley Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Chennai : The buses are expected to be used at various COVID screening centres in Chennai. A release from Aaranya Foundation, run by Shilpam Kapur Rathore, wife of a senior IPS officer, said the NGO had earlier provided two buses with oxygen concentrators in Delhi. PK Sekarbabu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Dayanidhi Maran MP, Chennai Central, Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, MP North Chennai, and Shilpam Kapur Rathore, Chairperson - Managing Trustee, Aranya Foundation flagged off the buses at Diabetology Block, Government Stanley Medical College. Aranya foundation is an NGO started in 2015 in Delhi and has so far distributed over 10 lakh food packets in Delhi and Chennai, the release said. The Foundation has done charity worth Rs 4.2 crore and around 2 lakh patients and their caregivers have benefitted through this charity, said the release adding that it also runs various other programmes including Senior Citizen Food Helpline.