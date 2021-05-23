Zero delay ward at RGGGH to cut down waiting time

Chennai :

“The patients looking for oxygen beds at the hospital had to wait until admission in ambulances and private vehicles. The zero delay ward will enable them to receive immediate care and oxygen support. More than 10-20 vehicles had to wait outside but now it will not be required. The patients can immediately approach the zero delay ward as they reach the hospitals in vehicles. The patients triaging will be followed at the ward and then the patients will be admitted,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.





On allowing attendants inside the COVID-19 ward, he said the hospital healthcare staff are taking care of the patients and allowing attendants will only lead to the spread of infection among others. “The caretakers in the hospital are looking after the needs of the patients and the attendants will only add to the burden of COVID-19 cases in the State,” he added.





The Minister also opened a 100-bed COVID-19 Care Centre with oxygen beds in Manali. The centre, equipped with ‘D type’ oxygen cylinders, has 54 beds with oxygen concentrators and 46 other beds. A 125 KVA generator facility has also been set up to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Another Siddha Covid Care Centre was opened in Porur that has 86 beds with oxygen concentrators.





A total of 9,790 COVID patients have been treated at Siddha Centres and 7,236 patients have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 1,092 patients are under treatment at these facilities.