29K COVID-19 patients triaged in city in a week

Chennai :

According to Alby John, Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health), positive patients less than 60 years of age are triaged at the doorsteps by special medical teams of the civic body. “The strategy of triaging at doorsteps is aimed to reduce panic and crowding in hospitals and screening centres. Started on May 13, 29,000 people have been triaged at the doorsteps,” Alby John tweeted.





He said the triaging helps in identifying people who are at high risk and require hospital care and those who are at low risk and can be isolated at home.





It may be noted that 251 doctors and around 500 paramedical staff are appointed to carry out triaging at the doorstep. “This ensures early treatment of the patient and thus prevents complications. Also ensures early transfer of sick patients to tertiary facilities,” he added.





Prabhdeep Kaur of the National Institute of Epidemiology lauded the initiative and said triaging helps in identifying people who are at high risk, requiring hospital care and those who are low risk and can be home isolated.





Meanwhile, a Chennai Corporation statement said the fever survey workers have identified more than 5.08 lakh persons with COVID-19 symptoms till Saturday, of which samples of 4.50 lakh persons were tested.





“We are providing triple-layered face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to the fever survey workers once every 15 days,” the statement said.